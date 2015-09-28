Eight Syrians and three Iranians found in truck in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Eight Syrians and three Iranians were found in the back of a truck traveling through France and brought to hospital for medical checks on Monday, local authorities said.

The 11 seemed to be in good health, Poitiers prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet told Reuters. There were three children among them.

The Russian driver of the lorry, which was registered in Lithuania, contacted authorities after hearing noises in the back of the vehicle as he was driving through southwest France.

The discovery last month of the dead bodies of 71 people in the back of a truck in Austria brought international attention to the conditions in which many migrants flee Syria and other strifetorn countries.