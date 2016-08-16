Two men injured in shooting at migrant camp in northern France

LILLE (Reuters) - Two men in the Grand-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France were being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds after a fight broke out on Monday night, a police official told Reuters.

The two migrants, one of whom was Iraqi, had been taken to a hospital in Dunkirk, the official said on Tuesday.

Police had also been called to the camp in the early hours of Monday morning to deal with another fight. Two migrants were injured and taken to hospital in that scuffle also but police did not say whether it involved shooting.

Grande-Synthe, also called the Liniere camp, is on the road between Dunkirk and Calais and houses about 800 migrants, most of whom are fleeing violence and hardship in North Africa and the Middle East.