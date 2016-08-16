FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two men injured in shooting at migrant camp in northern France
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
#World News
August 16, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Two men injured in shooting at migrant camp in northern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE (Reuters) - Two men in the Grand-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France were being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds after a fight broke out on Monday night, a police official told Reuters.

The two migrants, one of whom was Iraqi, had been taken to a hospital in Dunkirk, the official said on Tuesday.

Police had also been called to the camp in the early hours of Monday morning to deal with another fight. Two migrants were injured and taken to hospital in that scuffle also but police did not say whether it involved shooting.

Grande-Synthe, also called the Liniere camp, is on the road between Dunkirk and Calais and houses about 800 migrants, most of whom are fleeing violence and hardship in North Africa and the Middle East.

Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
