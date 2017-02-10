NICE, France A French farmer who brought illegal migrants into France from Italy was handed a 3,000 euros ($3,192) suspended fine on Friday for his actions.

Cedric Herrou, from the Roya valley region on the border between the two countries, has became a household name in France - applauded by some for his conduct while criticized by others.

Immigration is a hot-button French political issue in a presidential election year, with many voters worried by the influx of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Herrou has been lauded as a hero, however, among people who see what he has done as a purely humanitarian gesture, and he has vowed to continue his actions.

The Nice prosecutor had asked for an eight month suspended sentence.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)