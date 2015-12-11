FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migrant arrivals in Greece fell sharply in November: Frontex
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Migrant arrivals in Greece fell sharply in November: Frontex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The number of irregular migrants arriving in Greece fell sharply last month, with probably fewer than 100,000 people recorded by the EU border agency, less than half the number in October, a Frontex spokeswoman said on Friday.

Stressing that the data was not yet fully compiled, she said more than 200,000 people had arrived in October and that worsening weather appeared to be reducing flows.

It was too early to establish any trend following an EU-Turkish accord in late November to try and limit the numbers of migrants leaving Turkey, the spokeswoman said.

Arrivals in Greece in the last week of November were a little more than 5,000.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.