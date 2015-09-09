FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asylum seekers arriving in Munich hit 2014 total already this month
September 9, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Asylum seekers arriving in Munich hit 2014 total already this month

Migrants are welcomed after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - About 33,000 asylum seekers have arrived at Munich’s main railway station since the beginning of September, as many as in the whole of 2014, the district government of Upper Bavaria said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday alone, 4,000 had arrived by 5 p.m. (11 a.m. EDT), it said in a statement. Since the start of the year, more than 100,000 have poured in through the station, a hub from which the newcomers are transported to reception centers around Germany.

The federal government has said it expects 800,000 people to seek asylum in Germany this year.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
