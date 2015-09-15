FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 4,500 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday
September 15, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Over 4,500 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday

Migrants wait near a sign reading "No Exit" after being taken off a train at a border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - A total of 4,537 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday despite the imposition of new controls at the border with Austria, the federal police said on Tuesday.

The arrivals brought the number of asylum seekers who have entered Germany by train since the start of the month to 91,823, a police spokeswoman in Potsdam said.

Figures for total arrivals by train and other methods are due to be published later on Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

