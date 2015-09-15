Over 4,500 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday

MUNICH (Reuters) - A total of 4,537 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday despite the imposition of new controls at the border with Austria, the federal police said on Tuesday.

The arrivals brought the number of asylum seekers who have entered Germany by train since the start of the month to 91,823, a police spokeswoman in Potsdam said.

Figures for total arrivals by train and other methods are due to be published later on Tuesday morning.