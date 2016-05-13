FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German parliament approves Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia as 'safe'
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

German parliament approves Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia as 'safe'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday approved a draft law declaring Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia as safe countries to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers from those North African states.

The bill, criticized by human rights groups as well as the opposition Greens and hard-left Die Linke, still needs final approval by parliament’s upper house, or Bundesrat

The law passed easily in the Bundestag lower house, where Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their left-leaning Social Democrat coalition partners have a majority.

Only three lawmakers abstained, while 424 voted for the bill and 143 voted against it.

The government commissioner for human rights, Baerbel Kofler, voted against the bill, telling Reuters there were “proven and documented human rights violations” in those three countries.

The law will allow authorities to speed up the processing of asylum applicants from those countries and deport them if they are rejected.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere defended the law, saying only 0.7 percent of asylum applicants from the three North African countries were granted refugees status in the first three months of the year.

The government tightened asylum rules in January to stem an influx of migrants that last year saw more than one million people entering the country, mostly asylum seekers fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reporting by James Swaden and Holger Hansen; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.