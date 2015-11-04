FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says coalition partners want reasonable deal on refugees
November 4, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says coalition partners want reasonable deal on refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition partners want to find a reasonable way to deal with the influx of refugees pouring into the country and if they cannot reach an agreement at talks on Thursday they will simply negotiate further, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel failed on Sunday to fully resolve differences within the coalition on how and where to register new arrivals, leaving open a row that has rocked her government. Another round of top-level talks is scheduled for Thursday.

“We will see whether we will reach a consensus,” Merkel told reporters after meeting Bolivian President Evo Morales on Wednesday at her office in Berlin.

“Should we not reach a consensus, we will simply continue to negotiate, that wouldn’t be the first time. But everybody wants to find reasonable solutions,” she added.

Reporting by Tina Bellon and Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
