FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Blaze hits German refugee center, residents safe: fire service
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2016 / 1:08 PM / a year ago

Blaze hits German refugee center, residents safe: fire service

Fire and smoke are pictured at fair halls used as refugee camps in Duesseldof, Germany, June 7, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - A large fire ripped through a refugee center housed in an exhibition hall in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday, but all residents were brought to safety, a spokesman for the fire service said.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing into the air at the facility on the site of the city's trade fair.

The center is home to around 280 refugees but the fire service spokesman said they were not all in the building at the time of the blaze. He said 24 refugees had suffered from smoke poisoning.

The center has been ablaze since midday but the fire service brought the flames under control during the afternoon, though they may not be completely extinguished until late in the evening, the spokesman said.

It was not immediately known what caused the blaze, but a police spokesman said two refugees had been taken into custody and were being questioned. He declined to give further details.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.