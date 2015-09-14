Germany says sticking to forecast for 800,000 new arrivals despite influx

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is sticking with its forecast for 800,000 asylum seekers and refugees to arrive in the country this year despite strong inflows in recent weeks, a spokesman for the German interior ministry said on Monday.

“Since the forecast was made, there has been a relatively dynamic development but it could go in another direction. There is no reason to change the forecast at the moment,” Tobias Plate said at a regular government news conference.

He was speaking a day after Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere announced that Germany was introducing temporary border controls in a bid to stem the flow of refugees.