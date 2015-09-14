FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says sticking to forecast for 800,000 new arrivals despite influx
September 14, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says sticking to forecast for 800,000 new arrivals despite influx

Syrian refugee Asmaa wipes tears as she waits for a train on the platform at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is sticking with its forecast for 800,000 asylum seekers and refugees to arrive in the country this year despite strong inflows in recent weeks, a spokesman for the German interior ministry said on Monday.

“Since the forecast was made, there has been a relatively dynamic development but it could go in another direction. There is no reason to change the forecast at the moment,” Tobias Plate said at a regular government news conference.

He was speaking a day after Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere announced that Germany was introducing temporary border controls in a bid to stem the flow of refugees.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
