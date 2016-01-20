FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German vice chancellor warns of economic disaster in Europe if borders closed
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
January 20, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

German vice chancellor warns of economic disaster in Europe if borders closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that Austria’s decision to cap the number of people allowed to claim asylum and step up border controls was a “cry for help” from Europe.

Gabriel, who is also deputy to Chancellor Angel Merkel in Germany’s coalition government, added that there was only a European solution to the refugee crisis and that closing borders across the continent would lead to an “economic catastrophe.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.