German vice chancellor warns of economic disaster in Europe if borders closed

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that Austria’s decision to cap the number of people allowed to claim asylum and step up border controls was a “cry for help” from Europe.
Gabriel, who is also deputy to Chancellor Angel Merkel in Germany’s coalition government, added that there was only a European solution to the refugee crisis and that closing borders across the continent would lead to an “economic catastrophe.”
