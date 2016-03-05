FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel urges Greece to speed up efforts to shelter refugees
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Merkel urges Greece to speed up efforts to shelter refugees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece needs to deliver quickly on its promise to provide accommodation for 50,000 refugees and the European Union should help Athens with this task, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a media interview published on Saturday.

Austria, one of the last stepping stones to Germany for hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants, recently imposed border restrictions, setting off a domino effect in Europe and leaving tens of thousands stranded in poor conditions in Greece.

“Originally, Greece should have created 50,000 accommodation places for refugees by the end of 2015,” Merkel told German tabloid Bild am Sonntag.

Related Coverage

“The backlog must be resolved now at lightning speed because the Greek government has to guarantee decent accommodation.”

Merkel, under pressure to reduce the number of new arrivals after more than one million migrants entered Germany last year, said Greece could count on more help from other EU states.

Migrants stand in front of an incoming ferryboat at the port city of Mytilene on Lesbos island, Greece, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“I know from my talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that he wants to do this, but that he needs our help, and that’s why the EU must and will support Greece in solidarity.”

Slideshow (5 Images)

She also said that Austria and Balkan countries were largely to blame for the changed situation in Greece by deciding unilaterally to impose borders controls.

Tsipras has accused Austria and Balkan countries of “ruining Europe” by imposing border restrictions to slow the flow of migrants heading north from Greece.

By contrast, Merkel’s Bavarian ally said the imposition of border controls by Austria and other countries was benefiting Germany by reducing the number of new arrivals.

“There is a turning point in the refugee policy due to the closure of large parts of the Balkan route,” Horst Seehofer told Der Spiegel magazine.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.