March 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Germany calls on EU to help Greece, urges Athens to protect border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A young migrant looks through a fence while waiting for food at a camp near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that EU states should not leave Greece alone to deal with an influx of migrants and refugees, but also urged Athens to do its part by protecting its border effectively.

“Greece should not be left alone in the situation in which it finds itself,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“At the same time, Greece must ... protect its borders effectively and also push ahead with the construction of functioning hotspots and sufficient accommodation capacities,” he added.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

