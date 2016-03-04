FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German CSU leader says migrant arrivals should fall over long run
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 1:39 PM / a year ago

German CSU leader says migrant arrivals should fall over long run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies, Horst Seehofer, said on Friday the numbers of migrants coming to Europe should be brought down gradually.

“Success ... involves lowering the numbers of migrants coming to Europe over the longer term,” conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Seehofer said in response to a question at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Seehofer added that countries defending the external borders of Europe should not be left alone.

Orban said Hungary backed an EU deal in upcoming talks with Turkey but at the same time Europe could not give up being allowed to protect its borders on its own.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.