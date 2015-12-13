Merkel wants to 'drastically reduce' refugee arrivals in Germany

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she wanted to “drastically decrease” the number of refugees coming to Germany, signaling a compromise to critics of her open-door policy from within her conservatives on the eve of a party congress.

Merkel has resisted pressure from allies within her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to put a cap on the number of refugees entering Germany, which is expected to top 1 million this year.

“At the same time we took on board the concerns of the people, who are worried about the future, and this means we want to reduce, we want to drastically decrease the number of people coming to us,” Merkel told broadcaster ARD.

Merkel, whose popularity has fallen over her handling of the refugee crisis, said the word “limit” did not feature in the CDU’s main resolution which will be debated at the two-day party congress starting on Monday in the southern city of Karlsruhe.

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) secretary general Peter Tauber stands on stage with Chancellor Angela Merkel as they tour the venue in Karlsruhe, December 13, 2015, where CDU will hold a two-day congress on Monday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The chancellor added there was broad support in the CDU for her strategy to reduce the numbers.

This included working with Turkey to fight traffickers, improving the situation at Syrian refugee camps in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, and strengthening control of the European Union’s outer borders.

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) deputy head Julia Kloeckner, secretary general Peter Tauber and party leader Chancellor Angela Merkel (L-R) speak during their meeting in Karlsruhe, December 13, 2015. CDU will hold a two-day congress in Karlsruhe on Monday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Merkel’s conservative critics want her to get the number of arrivals down before three state elections in March and say her hopes of running for a fourth term in 2017 would be in danger.

Her strategy also includes finding a solution to the migration crisis on the EU level, where she is meeting resistance from member states opposed to a quota system to distribute refugees.

Her critics say her decision in late August to allow Syrian asylum seekers to remain in Germany regardless which EU country they had first entered had accelerated the influx of migrants.