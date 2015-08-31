FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says migrants arriving in Hungary must register there
August 31, 2015

Germany says migrants arriving in Hungary must register there

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government denied on Monday that there were “special trains” carrying migrants to Germany from Hungary and said that under European law asylum seekers arriving in Hungary must be registered there first.

“No, there are no special trains,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a post on Twitter. “People who come to Hungary must register and seek asylum there.”

Earlier, a Reuters reporter in Budapest witnessed migrants there who have gathered by the thousands in railway stations, being allowed onto trains bound for Austria and Germany.

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

