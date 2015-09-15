FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Interior Minister says must pressure EU states opposed to refugee quotas
September 15, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

German Interior Minister says must pressure EU states opposed to refugee quotas

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere awaits the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday the EU must talk about how to put pressure on EU countries opposed to sharing out refugees to help cope with a record influx of people that is straining resources.

De Maiziere said the EU was still some way from agreeing long-term quotas for refugees.

“So I think we must talk about ways of exerting pressure,” he told ZDF television, adding that some of the countries opposing quotas were the beneficiaries of EU structural funds.

De Maiziere also said he was sticking to his forecast that some 800,000 refugees would arrive in Germany this year, despite some senior politicians saying there could be as many as 1 million new arrivals.

“I don’t want to change the forecast,” said de Maiziere.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers

