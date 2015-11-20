FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 900,000 migrants arrived in Germany this year, state ministry
#World News
November 20, 2015

Over 900,000 migrants arrived in Germany this year, state ministry

Migrants walk along a street after passing the Austrian-German border near Wegscheid, Germany, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More than 900,000 migrants have been registered in Germany since the beginning of the year, the Bavarian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“The number of 900,000 was surpassed in the nationwide registration system last night,” a spokesman for Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said.

The federal government had forecast that some 800,000 refugees would arrive in Germany this year, but senior politicians have said there could be as many as 1 million new arrivals.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
