Merkel, Bavarian ally clash over cap on Germany's refugee intake

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday rejected pressure from her Bavarian allies to cap the number of refugees Germany will accept, insisting instead that it share the burden of handling the influx with its neighbors.

Germany is taking in more refugees than any other EU state. The brunt of the inflow is being borne by Bavaria, where the state interior ministry said on Friday over 900,000 migrants have been registered in Germany since the beginning of the year.

Addressing the annual congress of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel said the European Union could emerge stronger from the refugee crisis if it responds to the challenge.

“If we want that, we must work with all our strength for a European and international solution ... in which we share the burden in Europe and with our neighbors,” she said.

Merkel added that reducing the number of refugees arriving in Europe required better management of the new arrivals at Germany’s borders, improvements to the situation at refugee camps in Turkey, and a halt to people smuggling.

“With this commitment, we will better manage to reduce the number of refugees than by setting a one-sided national cap”, she said.

Merkel’s push for a European solution has met resistance, however, with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo saying on Wednesday that European countries cannot burden their EU allies with problems they are responsible for.

At home, tension has also been simmering in recent weeks between the Bavarian CSU and Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU). Together they form ‘The Union’, but angst in the CSU about the refugee influx has sown discord between the allies.

CSU leader Horst Seehofer, speaking immediately after Merkel, began by praising her leadership but swiftly turned to the refugee question and insisted that a cap was necessary.

“We are of the firm belief that, with this large, historical challenge of integrating refugees in our country, we will not have the approval of the people over the long term if we do not agree on a limit for the immigration of refugees,” he said to loud applause.