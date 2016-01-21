FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seehofer says Germany must control its borders if EU can't
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Seehofer says Germany must control its borders if EU can't

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2R) and Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer (2L) attend the CSU meeting in the southern Bavarian resort of Wildbad Kreuth near Munich, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Kneffel/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must control its borders to stem the inflow of asylum seekers if the European Union is unable to secure the bloc’s external frontiers, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies said on Thursday.

“If things carry on like this, we will have more refugees this year than last year,” said Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), adding that if family members then followed another three million refugees or more could arrive.

“That is (then) a different country. And the people don’t want Germany, or Bavaria, to become a different country,” added Seehofer, whose CSU is part of Merkel’s coalition government.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.