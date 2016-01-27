FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Closing German borders would lead to enormous problems: Gabriel
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
January 27, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Closing German borders would lead to enormous problems: Gabriel

Migrants arrive in the first registration camp of Erding near Munich, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Closing Germany’s borders in response to the influx of asylum seekers, a move some conservative politicians say the government should prepare for, would cause “enormous economic problems”, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

Gabriel also warned against hysteria over Germany’s ability to cope with the influx, which saw 1.1 million asylum seekers flock to the country last year, and insisted the government was in control of the situation.

“We have an unbelievably stable social and economic situation (in Germany),” Gabriel, who is also Germany’s vice chancellor, told a news conference to present the government’s annual economic report. “The country is in a very stable state.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

