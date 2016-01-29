Merkel says implementation of EU-Turkey deal 'urgent'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday urged rapid implementation of the European Union’s deal with Turkey, saying progress was needed to get a grip on the refugee crisis.

“We spoke about the refugee question of course, on the one hand about the EU-Turkey agenda, which must be implemented urgently because we need progress,” Merkel said after talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italy has blocked a European Union plan to provide Turkey with 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) in aid in exchange for a commitment to stem the flow of migrants into Europe.