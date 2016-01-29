FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says implementation of EU-Turkey deal 'urgent'
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says implementation of EU-Turkey deal 'urgent'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday urged rapid implementation of the European Union’s deal with Turkey, saying progress was needed to get a grip on the refugee crisis.

“We spoke about the refugee question of course, on the one hand about the EU-Turkey agenda, which must be implemented urgently because we need progress,” Merkel said after talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italy has blocked a European Union plan to provide Turkey with 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) in aid in exchange for a commitment to stem the flow of migrants into Europe.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
