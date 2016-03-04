FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2016 / 11:24 AM / a year ago

Germany says resettling refugees not top of EU summit agenda

French president Francois Hollande (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) attend a meeting to discuss EU summit with Turkey on migrants at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Guido Bergmann/BPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Resettling refugees from Turkey to Europe will not be at the top of the agenda of a European Union summit next Monday in tackling the bloc’s migrant crisis, a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

The summit will prioritize where the European Union is in terms of protecting its external borders and how it can help Greece, Christiane Wirtz told a regular government news conference.

“The redistribution of refugees themselves is not top of the list because the other points are necessary requirements first before we can pursue this point,” she said.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber

