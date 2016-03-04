Germany says resettling refugees not top of EU summit agenda

BERLIN (Reuters) - Resettling refugees from Turkey to Europe will not be at the top of the agenda of a European Union summit next Monday in tackling the bloc’s migrant crisis, a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

The summit will prioritize where the European Union is in terms of protecting its external borders and how it can help Greece, Christiane Wirtz told a regular government news conference.

“The redistribution of refugees themselves is not top of the list because the other points are necessary requirements first before we can pursue this point,” she said.