March 14, 2016 / 1:32 PM / a year ago

Merkel says Germany benefiting from closure of Balkan migrant route

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel arrdesses a news conference at CDU party headquarters in Berlin, Germany March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no question that Germany has benefited from the closure of the Balkan migrant route north into Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, though she vowed to press ahead with her quest for a Europe-wide solution to the refugee crisis.

“Regarding the Balkan route, yes, there is no doubt that Germany, at the moment, benefits from the fact that fewer people are coming and that also is connected to the closure of the Greek-Macedonian border,” Merkel said during a news conference.

“I have never spoken out against national measures. I have spoken out in favor of border controls, better registration, deportations, the asylum packages,” she added when asked if more national, rather than Europe-wide, measures should be deployed.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

