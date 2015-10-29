German police arrest man suspected of abducting migrant boy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police in Berlin have arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of abducting a 4-year-old migrant boy after the body of a child was found in the boot of his car.

Mohamed Januzi disappeared on Oct. 1 while waiting outside the offices of the government program for social care with his mother and two siblings.

Police had released video footage on Tuesday showing the alleged abductor walking hand-in-hand with Mohamed away from the offices.

Police spokesman Stefan Redlich told a news conference that they had received a tip-off from the suspect’s mother on Thursday after he had told her he was involved in Mohamed’s abduction. When the suspect turned up at his mother’s house, he was arrested by police.

“Upon inquiry he immediately declared that the body of the child was in his vehicle,” Redlich said.

Police were still waiting for the results of an autopsy to confirm the child’s identity as well as clarify the circumstances around his death, including when he may have died, he said.

The body of the child was found was lying in a large tub and covered with cat litter. Berlin senior prosecutor Michael von Hagen said the appearance of the body suggested that the child may have been dead for some time.

Police said there were no indications that the suspect from the east German state of Brandenburg had links to the right-wing scene or had any contact with xenophobic circles.

Daily Bild reported that Mohamed’s family came to Germany from Bosnia. Police said the family had been living for around one year in Berlin.