Support for Merkel's conservatives edges down on refugee crisis - poll
September 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Support for Merkel's conservatives edges down on refugee crisis - poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses an annual news conference in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives slipped for the second week running with Europe’s unprecedented refugee crisis a major factor, a poll showed on Wednesday.

The Forsa poll put Merkel’s conservative bloc down one percentage point on 40 percent after a 2-point dip last week, which the pollster blamed on divisions within her party on the third bailout for Greece.

The Social Democrats (SPD), who share power with Merkel, were up one point at 24 percent. The opposition Greens also inched up one point to 11 percent while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) was down one point at 3 percent.

In a hypothetical direct vote, Merkel came out one point lower than last week. However, on 52 percent, Merkel - one of Germany’s most popular post-war chancellors - is still some 37 points ahead of SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel.

“Angela Merkel cannot yet score on the dominant issue of refugees because she feels under pressure and it doesn’t suit her pragmatic and calm political style,” said Forsa chief Manfred Guellner.

“People are noticing that and know that even the chancellor cannot solve the refugee problem in a stroke.”

Germany’s next national elections are due to take place in 2017.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
