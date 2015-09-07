FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel presses for European refugee response after weekend flood
#World News
September 7, 2015

Merkel presses for European refugee response after weekend flood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked helpers who dealt with a “breathtaking” influx of exhausted migrants over the weekend but stressed on Monday that a European response to the refugee crisis was urgently needed.

“We have a weekend behind us that was moving, at times breathtaking,” Merkel said, adding that efforts by average Germans to support thousands of arriving refugees had “painted a picture of Germany which can make us proud of our country”.

She and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel noted at a news conference however, that it could not fall on a few countries in Europe to shoulder most of the burden, and both pressed for a European solution.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
