Merkel defends decision to send back refugees to other EU countries

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended on Friday a decision by her interior minister to re-apply European Union rules obliging migrants to request asylum in the first EU country they arrive in, edging away from her open-door welcome to refugees.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere decided to tighten controls three weeks ago without informing Merkel or her chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, whom she charged with overseeing the government’s handling of the refugee crisis.

At issue is his decision to re-apply, from Oct. 21, the EU’s so-called Dublin rules, which require migrants to request asylum in the first EU country they land in. That overturned a decision in August to waive the rules for Syrians.

Since then, the country has taken in the great majority of the migrants to Europe, a number expected to exceed 1 million this year. The strain of housing and feeding them is eroding their initial enthusiastic welcome in Germany.

The move by de Maiziere worsened tensions within Merkel’s governing coalition of conservatives (CDU/CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) and raised questions about her leadership.

Merkel said during a news conference that “unfortunately” only a small number of migrants were actually applying for asylum in the first European country they enter, ignoring the Dublin rules.

”That’s why the number of cases (affected by the decision) is actually small,“ Merkel said. ”But still, I think the decision is right, because we want to get closer to establishing a fair distribution key also in Europe.

“We need a fair burden sharing, that’s totally clear,” she said, adding that the decision to reapply the Dublin rules would be a step that would help to reach that goal in the medium turn.

Merkel, who has come under pressure from senior conservatives to agree on tougher measures in the refugee crisis, will give an in-depth television interview later in the day.

In the evening, there will also be a high-level meeting of conservatives from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU).