Merkel says things moving in right direction on the migrant issue

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday things were moving in the right direction in Europe’s efforts to tackle its migrant crisis after EU leaders reached a draft deal with Turkey aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.

Things could be progressing faster “but overall all things are moving in the right direction,” Merkel told German radio station SWR.

She added that the EU should consider quotas for refugees from Iraq in addition to those from Syria.