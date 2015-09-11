FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany puts 4,000 troops on standby to help with refugee influx
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Germany puts 4,000 troops on standby to help with refugee influx

German Red Cross members help a pregnant migrant after her arrival at a new emergency shelter in a sports hall near the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has put 4,000 troops on standby to help with an unprecedented influx of refugees, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told a German magazine.

“For this weekend alone we have put 4,000 soldiers on standby,” von der Leyen told German weekly Der Spiegel, adding that the soldiers should be able “to pitch in an emergency.”

Germany’s towns and cities are struggling to cope with a record-breaking influx of refugees.

More migrants have arrived at Munich’s train station since the start of September than in the whole of 2014. Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said an influx of about 40,000 refugees is expected this weekend.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.