Obama, Merkel discuss aid for Syrian refugees: White House
January 21, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Merkel discuss aid for Syrian refugees: White House

A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the refugee crisis in Europe during a phone call on Thursday and agreed an upcoming donors’ conference in London would be a chance to galvanize global efforts on the issue, the White House said.

Obama told Merkel he plans to host a summit for leaders at the UN General Assembly in September to secure new commitments to help address the refugee crisis, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders committed to working together over the coming months to help protect and provide for the millions of people whose lives have been upturned by war,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

