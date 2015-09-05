FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany expects up to 10,000 refugees on Saturday via Hungary: police
September 5, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

Germany expects up to 10,000 refugees on Saturday via Hungary: police

Migrants rest on the platform after arriving at a railway station in Vienna, Austria September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Saturday officials were expecting up to 10,000 refugees during the day after Austria and Germany agreed with Hungary to allow migrants to cross their borders.

“We don’t have reliable figures yet, but we are expecting between 5,000 and 10,000 refugees today,” police spokesman Stefan Sonntag told Reuters on Saturday.

He added officials were still in the progress of coordinating in order to cope with the number of refugees.

A train from Austria carrying several hundred refugees is expected to arrive in Munich around noon.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Editing by Alison Williams

