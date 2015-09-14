FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany may get 1 million new arrivals this year-vice chancellor
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Germany may get 1 million new arrivals this year-vice chancellor

German Minister of Economic Affairs Sigmar Gabriel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) react as they attend a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on Germany's 2016 budget in Berlin, Germany September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in a letter to his Social Democrat (SPD) party members on Monday that Germany may get 1 million new arrivals this year rather than the 800,000 that the interior ministry has forecast.

“There are a lot of indications that we will not take in 800,000 people fleeing this year ... but rather 1 million,” he said in a letter seen by Reuters.

However, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday that the German government was sticking with its forecast.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.