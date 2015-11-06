FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany expects draft law on asylum centers by end of 2015
November 6, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Germany expects draft law on asylum centers by end of 2015

Migrants are cleared by German police officers after crossing the Austrian-German border from Achleiten, Austria, in Passau, Germany, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government expects to complete a draft law detailing the procedures at asylum registration centers it plans to erect to better manage the influx of migrants by the end of this year, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“Two sites have already been determined, another three are yet to be determined,” the spokesman said during a regular government press conference.

“A basis in the form of a draft law will be worked out in a timely manner by the end of this year. The legal details and practical issues will be based on this draft law,” the spokesman added.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Joseph Nasr

