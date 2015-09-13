FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany halts train traffic from Austria, rail firm says
September 13, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Germany halts train traffic from Austria, rail firm says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany has stopped letting trains enter its territory from Austria, a spokeswoman for the Austrian rail company, OeBB, said on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them refugees from Syria, have crossed Austria by train on their way to Germany since the two countries threw open their borders to the migrants last weekend. A record number were expected to enter Austria from Hungary on Sunday.

“No more trains will run from Austria to Germany,” the spokeswoman said. “The Germans will not take over any trains.”

Ruediger Grube, the chief executive of Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL], the German rail operator, had informed his Austrian counterpart of the suspension, the spokeswoman said.

“The OeBB CEO, Christian Kern, was informed by Ruediger Grube that rail traffic will be stopped immediately,” the spokeswoman said, adding that 1,800 people were on trains in Austria headed for Germany.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans

