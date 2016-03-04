Border restrictions on Balkan route 'ruining' Europe: Greek PM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accused Austria and Balkan countries of “ruining Europe” by imposing border restrictions to slow the flow of migrants heading north from Greece.

Austria angered Greece by not inviting it to a meeting of Balkan leaders in Vienna last week to coordinate a slew of border restrictions. Some 30,000 migrants are now stranded in Greece, waiting for Macedonia to reopen its border so they can continue their northward trek, mostly to Germany.

“What those countries agreed on and decided goes against all of the rules and against the whole of Europe and we regard it as unfriendly,” Tsipras told Germany’s mass-selling Bild newspaper in an interview due to be published on Saturday.

“These countries are ruining Europe!”

Tsipras urged his European Union partners to reject unilateral measures at a summit in Brussels on Monday. The summit will discuss progress on protecting the EU’s external borders and helping Greece to cope with the influx of migrants, who mostly arrive by sea from Turkey.

“The situation is difficult but not out of control,” Tsipras said. “We have fulfilled more than 100 percent of our commitments, whereas others have not even fulfilled 10 percent and prefer to criticize us.”

Germany, which has taken in more than a million migrants in the past year, strongly backs mandatory migrant quotas for all EU member states, but some countries, especially in former communist eastern Europe, are opposed to them.