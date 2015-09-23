FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lawmaker Weber says more fences needed on Europe's borders: paper
September 23, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

German lawmaker Weber says more fences needed on Europe's borders: paper

Manfred Weber, General Manager of the association of German Banks (Bankenverband) pauses during a news conference in Frankfurt November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More fences will be needed to protect Europe’s borders, a conservative German politician told a newspaper on Wednesday, sharpening the tone in a debate about how to deal with refugees.

“There will have to be more fences,” Manfred Weber, an influential member of the sister party of chancellor Angela Merkel Christian Democrats, told the Passauer Neue Presse.

“It simply can’t be that refugees in their hundreds of thousands are wandering uncontrolled through Europe,” Weber, who heads the center-right European People’s Party in the European Parliament, said.

Weber, who will attend a meeting this week of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also due to visit, defended Orban’s actions as largely in line with European rules.

Orban has built a fence topped with razor wire along Hungary’s entire Balkan frontier, shutting off the route along its 175 km (110 mile) border with Serbia.

“Many criticize Hungary but can’t deliver any solutions themselves,” he said.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
