German lawmaker Weber says more fences needed on Europe's borders: paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - More fences will be needed to protect Europe’s borders, a conservative German politician told a newspaper on Wednesday, sharpening the tone in a debate about how to deal with refugees.

“There will have to be more fences,” Manfred Weber, an influential member of the sister party of chancellor Angela Merkel Christian Democrats, told the Passauer Neue Presse.

“It simply can’t be that refugees in their hundreds of thousands are wandering uncontrolled through Europe,” Weber, who heads the center-right European People’s Party in the European Parliament, said.

Weber, who will attend a meeting this week of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also due to visit, defended Orban’s actions as largely in line with European rules.

Orban has built a fence topped with razor wire along Hungary’s entire Balkan frontier, shutting off the route along its 175 km (110 mile) border with Serbia.

“Many criticize Hungary but can’t deliver any solutions themselves,” he said.