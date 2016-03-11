FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU stands ready to help Greece financially over migrant crisis: commissioner
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

EU stands ready to help Greece financially over migrant crisis: commissioner

Christos Stylianides, Member of the EC in charge of Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management speaks to the media during his visit to Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to support Greece financially to deal with a growing migrant crisis that is testing the country to its limits, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides said on Friday.

“We have a moral duty as Europeans to offer this help to refugees. I want to be clear. Greece is not alone in these difficult times,” Stylianides told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

“We stand ready to support and help Greece,” he said adding that apart from humanitarian aid, other European funds were available.

The European Union launched a new aid programme last week, worth an initial 700 million euros that mirrors the kind of disaster relief it offers developing nations.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
