FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migrant crisis seen costing Greece 600 million euros at least: Central Bank source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Migrant crisis seen costing Greece 600 million euros at least: Central Bank source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Indebted Greece is set to face a cost of more than half a billion euros this year to handle the migrant crisis, a central bank source said on Thursday, with the bill likely to increase if the situation worsens.

“It’s a conservative‎ estimate, costs could go up if there is increased inflow and refugees become logjammed in Greece due to border closures,” the Bank of Greece source said.

The estimate, which included search and rescue operations, infrastructure, and repatriation costs was 600 million euros, the source said.

Greece, a gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing upheaval in the Middle East and beyond in 2015, has reacted with growing alarm to a progressive closure of borders along a Balkan corridor to its north, raising the prospect of migrants being trapped in the country.

Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.