Refugee arrivals in Greece fall sharply: IOM
November 24, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Refugee arrivals in Greece fall sharply: IOM

Migrants stage demonstration in front of Macedonian police as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of refugees and migrants arriving on the Greek Islands fell to 155 on Sunday, while 478 arrived at the ports of Athens and Kavala, far fewer than the daily average for the past few months, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

“The drop is significant given that, according to IOM estimates, some 100,000 migrants have crossed into Greece since the beginning of November – averaging around 4,500 crossings per day,” IOM said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan

