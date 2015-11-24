Refugee arrivals in Greece fall sharply: IOM

GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of refugees and migrants arriving on the Greek Islands fell to 155 on Sunday, while 478 arrived at the ports of Athens and Kavala, far fewer than the daily average for the past few months, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

“The drop is significant given that, according to IOM estimates, some 100,000 migrants have crossed into Greece since the beginning of November – averaging around 4,500 crossings per day,” IOM said in a statement.