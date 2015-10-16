EU migration chief wants permanent relocation plan for refugees

ATHENS (Reuters) - European Union Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Friday he would submit a proposal soon to create a permanent migrant relocation mechanism to deal with Europe’s migrant crisis.

“The Commission is ready to take a step further...soon we will submit a proposal for the creation of a permanent relocation mechanism,” Avramopoulos told a news conference in Athens with Greek migration minister Yannis Mouzalas and Jean Asselborn, the foreign minister of Luxembourg.