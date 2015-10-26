FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece agrees to new reception refugee capacity: EU's Juncker
October 25, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greece agrees to new reception refugee capacity: EU's Juncker

A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece committed on Sunday to opening enough reception centers to house 30,000 refugees by the end of the year, with the United Nations to provide another 20,000 places, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

“We will increase reception capacities to 100,000 places in Greece and in the western Balkans,” he said following a meeting of 11 European leaders in Brussels.

“I commend the Greek prime minister for this commitment to increase reception capacity in Greece to 30,000 places by the end of this year, with the UNHCR to help provide at least 20,000 more places in Greece.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott

