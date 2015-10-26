Greece agrees to new reception refugee capacity: EU's Juncker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece committed on Sunday to opening enough reception centers to house 30,000 refugees by the end of the year, with the United Nations to provide another 20,000 places, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

“We will increase reception capacities to 100,000 places in Greece and in the western Balkans,” he said following a meeting of 11 European leaders in Brussels.

“I commend the Greek prime minister for this commitment to increase reception capacity in Greece to 30,000 places by the end of this year, with the UNHCR to help provide at least 20,000 more places in Greece.”