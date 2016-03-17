U.N. envoy Jolie visits camp in Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece - - UN special envoy Angelina Jolie visited a refugee and migrant camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos on Thursday on her second day of a trip to Greece.

During her visit, the Hollywood actress toured the Moria camp and met with local government officials.

“I’m very happy to be in Lesbos, very happy to be here, I look forward to coming back with my family,” she told reporters.

Asked if she believed the migrant crisis in Greece would be over soon, Jolie replied: “I don’t think anything is going to be over soon.”

Thousands of people are staying in camps on Lesbos, which has seen one of the heaviest flows of smugglers boats from Turkey since the migrant crisis escalated.

According to a press release from the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Jolie is visiting Greece “to reinforce efforts by UNHCR and the Greek government to step up the emergency response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation”.

On Wednesday, the actress visited the UNHCR temporary offices at the port of Piraeus near Athens and met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.