Greece says cannot confirm nor deny that migrants sent back from Macedonia
March 15, 2016 / 9:23 AM / a year ago

Greece says cannot confirm nor deny that migrants sent back from Macedonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday he could not confirm nor deny whether migrants who left a Greek transit camp and crossed into Macedonia on Monday had been returned back to Greece.

“What I know is that any procedure will take place via the usual diplomatic means,” Dimitris Vitsas told Greek TV when asked to comment on a Reuters report saying about 600 migrants had been sent back to Greece on Monday or overnight.

“I‘m not aware of anything further in order to confirm or deny this.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris

