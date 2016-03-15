Greece says cannot confirm nor deny that migrants sent back from Macedonia

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday he could not confirm nor deny whether migrants who left a Greek transit camp and crossed into Macedonia on Monday had been returned back to Greece.

“What I know is that any procedure will take place via the usual diplomatic means,” Dimitris Vitsas told Greek TV when asked to comment on a Reuters report saying about 600 migrants had been sent back to Greece on Monday or overnight.

“I‘m not aware of anything further in order to confirm or deny this.”