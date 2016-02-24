Greece says faced with crisis from cutbacks in migrant flows

ATHENS (Reuters) - A decision by Balkan states to limit the flow of migrants through the region is creating a ‘mini humanitarian crisis’ in Greece, Greek Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas said on Wednesday.

“Its scandalous... that five police chiefs can overturn a decision of European Union ministers on the matter,” Mouzalas told Reuters.

Police chiefs of Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia met in the Macedonian capital Skopje last week to discuss how to tighten measures at their borders to restrict migrant flows, creating a bottleneck in Greece.