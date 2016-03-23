FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian aid group suspends work on Greek island after EU-Turkey deal
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Norwegian aid group suspends work on Greek island after EU-Turkey deal

Refugees walk along a beach before trying to travel to the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Stine Jacobsen

3 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian humanitarian group said on Wednesday it is suspending its activities on the Greek island of Chios in the wake of the EU-Turkey deal, echoing the harsh criticism of the United Nation’s refugee agency UNHCR.

The decision by the Norwegian Refugee Council, a major non-governmental organization in the aid sector, comes a day after the UNHCR said it would no longer assist in the transfer of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece to “detention centers”.

The deal is aimed at halting the flow of migrants across the sea to Greece but the UNHCR said the deal was being prematurely implemented without the required safeguards in place.

An official at the Norwegian Refugee Council said the way the center on Chios, a Greek island close to the Turkish coast, operated had changed “dramatically overnight” since Sunday, when the EU-Turkey deal came into effect.

“Before it was an open reception and registration facility... Now it is a closed detention center,” Dan Tyler, a protection adviser for the council, told Reuters by phone from Chios.

Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the Blue Star 1 passenger ship from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The NRC said it was suspending most of its work within the registration center on the island, including direct distributions of water, blankets and clothes and maintenance of water and sanitation services.

“We are three days in now, and I think the situation, if it remains as it is for much longer, will be appalling from a humanitarian point of view,” said Tyler.

The center was close to full, he said. It has the capacity to receive 1,200 people and already more than 1,100 people had arrived since Sunday.

“We are extremely close to be in a position where this site is dangerously overcrowded ... We have a large number of refugees including pregnant women and children lying on the concrete floor in the reception hall,” he said, adding that tension within the facility was building up and there had already been demonstrations.

The NRC will maintain personnel at the center as an observation post, he said.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday it was pulling out of one center on the island of Lesbos “because the EU-Turkey deal is turning reception centers to deportation centers”.

Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.