Greece says only way to stem migrant flow is through Turkey

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday said the only effective way to stem a flow of refugees and migrants to Europe from the Middle East and beyond was through Turkey, one of the first points of arrival for thousands after fleeing their homes.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, attending an EU summit in Malta, said he would be discussing the matter with his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglou next week.

“It is obvious that the only real chance of stopping these flows, these huge flows that no country can manage - let alone Greece which is in crisis ... is reaching an understanding with Turkey,” Tsipras said.

More than 600,000 refugees and migrants have arrived to Greece from Turkey this year, risking their lives in the short but dangerous sea crossing between the two countries on inflatable rafts. Hundreds have drowned.

Tsipras said financial aid could be offered to Turkey to undertake the registration and processing of migrants there, instead of in Greece.