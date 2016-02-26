FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Tsipras says EU must agree on burden sharing on migrants
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 4:58 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras says EU must agree on burden sharing on migrants

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras waits for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi (not pictured) for a meeting at his office at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday all European Union member states should agree to a compulsory burden sharing over the migrants crisis.

Tsipras said the population of migrants and refugees in the country had been accumulating since neighboring states progressively restricted border passage through the Balkans.

“We will demand that all member states share the responsibility of a crisis which is beyond us,” Tsipras told journalists. “We cannot continue together if our only concern is that each get on with it themselves.”

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.