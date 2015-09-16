Factbox: Companies, organizations offer help for migrants

(Reuters) - Companies and organizations are pledging to provide goods and services to thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed European nations as they flee war-torn and impoverished countries.

Following are some examples of help offered by companies and organizations.

> The European Union will allocate 30 million euros ($34 million) in aid for dairy farmers to make surplus milk available to migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Google (GOOGL.O) announced a donation-matching campaign that aims to raise $11 million for humanitarian organizations aiding migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Air Liquide (AIRP.PA), Michelin (MICP.PA), Sodexo (EXHO.PA) and Total (TOTF.PA) will assist refugees being resettled in France with food, essential supplies, health care, help with resettlement costs and training. (Sept. 11)

> The UN High Commissioner for Refugees

(UNHCR) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have partnered to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to migrants, earmarking 2 million pounds ($3.1 million) for supplies including emergency food packs, secure accommodation for vulnerable children and temporary medical facilities. (Sept. 10)

> Hungary’s Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU will offer free wifi service in transit zones set up for migrants, the unit of Deutsche Telekom DTEGm.DE said. (Sept. 8)