France's Hollande says binding system needed to take in refugees
September 3, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande says binding system needed to take in refugees

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - RTX1QX9U

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany agreed on Thursday to propose a permanent and mandatory system to take in refugees and asylum seekers, especially Syrians, in the European Union, President Francois Hollande said.

“We have proposed, with German Chancellor (Angela) Merkel, a permanent and obligatory mechanism. I believe that today what exists is no longer enough and there are countries ... who do not assume their moral obligations so we will need to go further,” Hollande said at a joint news conference Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Leigh Thomas

